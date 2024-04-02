Pedestrian struck and killed by minibus at Uitvlugt

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at about 03:19 hrs this morning (Tuesday) on the public road at Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara, which resulted in the death of 51-year-old Nicholas Khelawon.

The accident involved minibus #BZZ 1192, driven by a 29-year-old from Kaikan Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, and pedestrian Nicholas Khelawon (now-deceased) of Lot 155 Ocean View Uitvlugt, WCD. Five other occupants were in the minibus—four teenagers and a 20-year-old.

Enquiries disclosed that the minibus was proceeding East along the northern drive lane of Uitvlugt public road at a fast rate when the driver alleged that a motor car (number unknown) made a sudden ‘U-turn’ from South to North in front of him. The minibus driver said this caused him to swerve right to avoid a collision, and, in the process, the bus collided with the pedestrian standing on the southern grass parapet alongside the road.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian fell onto the road surface, where he received injuries to his body. The minibus driver and occupants also received injuries to their bodies as a result of the collision.

The pedestrian was picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited persons at the scene and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital along with the driver and occupants. The pedestrian was seen and examined by a Doctor, who pronounced him dead on arrival. The minibus driver was treated and sent away.

He is presently placed in custody, assisting with the investigation. The occupants of the minibus were admitted to the Leonora Hospital for observation.

The body of the deceased was escorted to Ezekiel Funeral Home for storage, awaiting a Post-Mortem Examination.

