Pedestrian dies after being struck by pick-up on EBD Road

Twenty-seven-year-old Vijay Doodnauth died in the wee hours of today after he was struck by a pick-up on the Diamond Public Road, East Bank Demerara Friday night.

The incident occurred sometime around 18:45h when Doodnauth, a resident of Sea Dam Diamond, Squatting Area, reportedly ran into the path of the vehicle, which is owned by the Ministry of Housing and Water.

The driver of the pick-up told the police that he was heading north on the western carriageway of the Public Road and when in the vicinity of Courts, Diamond location, the pedestrian, who was standing on the concrete median in the middle of the road, allegedly ran into the path of the vehicle. This resulted in Doodnauth being struck and as a consequence, sustained injuries to his body and head.

The injured man was picked up in an unconscious condition by the driver and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), where he was seen and examined by a doctor. He was then admitted a patient but subsequently succumbed to his injuries at about 02:22h today.

The body is presently at the Hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

A Breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver but no trace of alcohol was found. He remains in custody assisting with the Investigation.