CANU seizes 150lbs of marijuana; 4 arrested

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) today arrested four persons and seized over 150 pounds of marijuana on the Essequibo Coast.

INews was told that CANU ranks went to a house at Dartmouth, on the Essequibo Coast, where the four persons were found around noon. A search was conducted on the premises during which the ranks unearthed the narcotics.

The four occupants were taken into custody and are assisting with ongoing investigations.

This publication was told that the narcotics, which were found in suitcases already packaged and parcel off, carries a street value of some US$80,000.