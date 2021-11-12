Pedal cyclist killed in Profit accident

A 45-year-old driver has claimed that she was blinded by the lights of an incoming vehicle which resulted in a fatal accident along the Profit Public Road, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Dead is 24-year-old Nevil Anthony Small who was a pedal cyclist at the time of the crash at around 05:10h today.

The woman said she was proceeding east along the northern side of the road at a normal rate of speed when she was blinded by lights of a vehicle coming in the opposite direction. This reportedly caused her to collide with the pedal cyclist who was proceeding west along the northern side of the said road.

As a result of the impact, the pedal cyclist was thrown onto the front windscreen then onto the roadway where he received injuries to his head and about his body.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver is in custody assisting with the investigations.