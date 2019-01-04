Pedal cyclist involved in New Year’s accident on ECD dies

A pedal cyclist who was struck by an alleged speeding motorist on January 1, 2019 along the Coldingen Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara succumbed to his injuries earlier today while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Dead is 22-year-old Rodwell Emanuel James of Lot 1315 Bachelor’s Adventure, ECD.

Initial investigations revealed that the now dead man was attempting to cross the road on his bicycle when motor car bearing registration number PNN 7862 collided with him.

The driver of the car subsequently lost control and slammed into a utility pole.

Both the driver of the car and the cyclist were taken to the hospital in an unconscious state and admitted as patients.

The driver was however, discharged and was taken into police custody as investigations continue.