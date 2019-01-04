Man who leaked sex video of wife set free after victim refuses to offer evidence

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Friday placed a 26-year-old Christiansburg Construction worker on a bond to keep the peace after he was freed of charges involving the circulation pornographic video, assault and simple larceny.

The first charge against Hadar London of Christiansburg, Linden stated that on November 18, 2018 at Queenstown, Georgetown he circulated obscene cinematography of his reputed wife by means of WhatsApp messenger.

Other charges read that on the said date and location he unlawfully assaulted the said Virtual Complainant and stole her gold chain valued $180,000. The defendant denied all the charges after it was read to him.

The prosecution’s case contended that on the day in question, the defendant and the VC were involved in a heated argument when London got hold of the VC’s phone and sent the video to the woman’s ex-husband, while in the process he choked her and took away the piece of jewellery.

However, the VC refused to offer any evidence against the accused and as such, the charges were dropped.

Chief Magistrate placed London on bond to keep the peace for 12 months while giving him a stern warning about disseminating such videos over the internet.