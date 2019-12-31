Pay $150,000 fine or serve jail time for ammo possession – Magistrate tells labourer

A 38-year-old labourer, who was caught with illegal ammunition in his possession, was hauled before the court of law on Monday and given the option of paying a fine of $150,000 or spending one year in jail.

Kevin Kurtzious, who hails from Turani, Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), made his first court appearance at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), before Magistrate Peter Hugh where he pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of ammunition without a licence.

The prosecution contended that on Sunday, December 29, Kurtzious was captaining a boat near Mukupie Village, when Police ranks intercepted his vessel and conducted a search on him and his boat.

They discovered three live cartridges in Kurtzious’ possession and subsequently arrested him.