Police destroy over 5000 marijuana plants in Berbice River

Police destroyed over 5000 marijuana plants in two fields they stumbled upon in the Berbice River on Sunday.

Reports are between 08:40h and 15:00h, a team of Police ranks conducted a marine patrol/eradication operation in the Berbice River.

During the exercise, they found the two fields with marijuana plants measuring from six inches to six feet in height.

Along with the fields, two make-shift camps with a large quantity of dried cannabis were also unearthed.

According to Police, the ranks burnt plants along with the two camps. Additionally, the dried cannabis was also destroyed by fire. No one was at the sites when the police arrived. No arrests have been made. An investigation has been launched.