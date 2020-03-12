Patient died from covid-19 stopped at Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital Inc.

– persons who attended to patient in quarantine

Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital (DBSH) earlier today disclosed that internal checks have revealed that the patient who died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) made a brief stop at the facility before going on to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The patient was brought in by attendants and was being examined by a doctor in the Triage Area. The doctor after asking background questions and observing the symptoms being similar to those of the persons affected by COVID-19 immediately advised that the patient be taken to GPHC as DBSH does not have test kits for COVID-19 and therefore it was not possible to confirm the diagnosis

In response, the Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital has identified all persons who may have been in contact with the patient during the brief stop and ensured that they are in quarantine and not on duty at the hospital. The persons in quarantine include the doctor who saw the patient, the nurses, and the attendants.