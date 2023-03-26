Parika man busted with 12lbs “poppy” in haversack

A 30-year-old resident of Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was on Saturday busted with a quantity of imported ganja during an operation at Zeeburg Public Road, EBE.

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said on the day in question, Andy Jainandan who was carrying a haversack along the Zeeburg Public Road was stopped.

A search was subsequently carried out on the haversack during which five brick-like parcels suspected to be cannabis were found.

As such, Jainandan was cautioned and taken to CANU Headquarters where the suspected cannabis was tested and positively identified as imported cannabis known as “poppy”.

The narcotics were weighed and amounted to 12 lbs. with a street value of approximately $1.8 million.

