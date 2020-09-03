Over US$1M in medical supplies donated to Health Ministry

Over US$1 million in medical equipment and medication were handed over to the Ministry of Health by the High Commission of India and Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO).

The Ministry of Health received 29 ventilators, 4,800 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE-clothing coverall,) 4,799 masks, 4,366 face shields, 70 examination gloves, and 30,00 Hydroxychloroquine tablets, among other medical supplies.

Dr Frank Anthony, Minister of Health received the donations on behalf of his Ministry and expressed his gratitude to the organisations for their assistance in the fight against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The High Commissioner of India, His Excellency, Dr. K.J. Srinivasa assured that his Government is committed to working with the PPP/C Government towards improving healthcare in Guyana.

The High Commissioner explained that there is an active collaboration as part of a US$17.5 million line of credit to upgrade the regional hospitals in Suddie, Region Two, Leonora, Region Three and Bartica, Region Seven.

Dr. Anthony applauded the initiative, which he noted “will provide quality care in these regions,” and to the same level as those currently delivered at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Also, present at the handing over ceremony were the CEO of the Georgetown Public Hospital, Brigadier (Ret’d) George A. Lewis and Director General for Regional Health Service, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo.