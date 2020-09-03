Former Harbour Master now MARAD Director General

Former Harbour Master Stephen Thomas was appointed as the new Director General of the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) by Public Works Minister Juan Edghill.

Former MARAD Director, Claudette Rogers is now an adviser on maritime affairs.

According to a Department of Public Information report, Edghill has since said that the immediate task of the administration in that within the next 10 days to conduct a review of all its systems, functions and to assess the capacity and skill sets of its employees.

Thomas served over three decades in the ports and maritime sector, with the majority of it being as a senior officer with the Transport & Harbours Department (T&HD) and the Maritime Administration Department. As Harbour Master, Thomas was responsible for the management of all the harbours in accordance with the Transport & Harbours Act.