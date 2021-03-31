Over 700 house lots to become available on Essequibo Coast

Over 700 house lots will become available to residents on the Essequibo Coast by April month-end, says Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal.

Minister Croal is currently in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) for a public outreach.

He announced that house lots will become available at Onderneeming and Charity.

Some 350 house lots will be allocated at Onderneeming while 350 will be distributed at Charity Housing Scheme.

In addition to house lots, he said the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is working tirelessly to distribute titles.

The Minister noted too that equal efforts are dedicated towards clearing the backlog of applications for housing in the system.