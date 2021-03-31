$30M crematorium for Leguan

President Dr Irfaan Ali this morning visited the Island of Leguan to deliver on a commitment to residents who had sought his assistance for the establishment of a crematorium.

According to a statement from the Office of the President (OP), the facility will cost between $25M and $30M. It will be be fully-funded by the Ramroop Foundation with works set to begin in less than two weeks.

The President was accompanied by Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill; Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; Security Advisor, Capt. Gerry Gouveia; and Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force, Brigadier Godfrey Bess.