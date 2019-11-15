Over 600 murders recorded in Guyana from 2015

A whopping 631 murders were recorded in the country between the year 2015 and the November, 2019, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) said.

In 2015, there were 149 murders.

In 2016, this figure was slightly reduced to 142.

A further reduction to 115 murders was recorded in the year 2017.

In 2018 there were 111 murders countrywide.

However, with less than two months away from 2019 ending, there have been a total of 114 murders recorded in Guyana.

Disorderly murders dominated the list of the types or murders committed, according to Crime Chief (ag) Michael Kingston.

“This is one area in murders that is very concerning to us,” he stated during a press conference today.

He noted that disorderly murders normally occur in interior locations in Regions 1, 7, 8, and 9.

“This is resulting from the heavy drinking and sporting and it is a known fact that it is not easy to contain these kind of murders but we are partnering with our stakeholders at the moment in order to minimize this kind of behavior within the interior location,” he stated.