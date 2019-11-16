Berbice woman busted with 5lbs ganja

Ranks on duty at the Berbice River Bridge Police Checkpoint this morning (Saturday, November 16, 2019) arrested a 48-year-old woman after she was found in possession of over five pounds of marijuana.

The discovery was made sometime around 07:15h. According to police reports, the ranks stopped and searched a hire car in which the suspect was a passenger and found five parcels of cannabis.

The narcotics was seized and when weighed, amounted to 2350 grams or 5.2 lbs.

The suspect, a old domestic worker of High Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice remains in custody and is being processed for court.