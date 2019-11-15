Student, 6, beaten with broken glass bottle at school

Fawaz Asgar, 6, is now traumatised after a fellow schoolmate slashed his hand with a broken glass bottle, at the Mon Repos Primary School, East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

The child’s mother, Fazia Khan, is extremely perturbed and is now questioning the safety of schools in the country.

Click to see Fawaz Asgard’s injury.

This is not the first incident of violence to have occurred at the Mon Repos Primary School.

On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, Fawaz was playing in the school’s compound with other students when one of them reportedly picked up a broken glass bottle and slashed his hand.

According to the Fawaz, the student began to make fun of him when he began to cry.

Fazia recalled when she arrived at the school, her son was in the classroom crying out in pain, with blood all over his hand.

Teachers had wrapped it with tissue. But the mother is disappointed that the educators did not take the child to the health centre for immediate medical attention.

“They didn’t even had a first-aid kit to look after the child or take him to the health centre…suppose my child did bleed out on them or anything worse had happened?”

The woman is also perplexed about the existence of a heap of broken bottles in the school compound.

Moreover, the mother is worried about the state of her son’s hand.

“He’s in pain. When he’s sleeping he would get up in the nights and cry. I don’t know what’s going to happen with the fingers as yet.”

“When it heal, “they (the doctors) don’t know if there is going to have any pinch nerves or if he will get any feelings there,” the woman explained.

The school is said to be investigating this matter.

Earlier this month Richard Boodram, 8, was reportedly beaten by five of his classmates.

The child, also of the Mon Repos Primary School, was reportedly struck to his head with a bottle and a piece of wood