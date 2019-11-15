Cricket West Indies appoints new team analyst

(CWI) Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce the appointment of A.R. Srikkanth as the new West Indies Men’s Team Analyst, on a two-year contract.

Srikkanth is one of the leading T20 cricket analysts in the world having worked in the India Premier League (IPL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Global T20 Canada.

He is also no stranger to West Indies players having worked with Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder and Rovman Powell for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) since the inception of IPL and the Trinbago Knight Riders (TRK) since the Red Chillies Entertainment ownership, took over the three time CPL winners in 2015.

Srikanth’s role with the West Indies will be in addition to his roles with KKR and TKR.

West Indies Head Coach, Phil Simmons commented on the appointment: “I’m really pleased to have ‘Sri’ on board. He has a wealth of experience, especially in T20 cricket, and with two T20 World Cups in the next two years, his expertise and knowledge will be invaluable as we look to defend our title in Australia next November. An important part of his role will also be to assist in the training and development of our analysts in the Caribbean.”

Srikkanth joined the team in Lucknow ahead of the first T20 International against Afghanistan, played on Thursday night. The Team Management Unit also includes: Roddy Estwick as the bowling coach; John Mooney as fielding coach for the white-ball formats against Afghanistan; while Rayon Griffith will replace Mooney for the Test match against Afghanistan as well as the white-ball series against India in December.

Experienced strength and conditioning coach, Ronald Rogers rejoins the team’s medical staff, which also includes physio Denis Byam and massage therapist Zephyrinus Nicholas. Rogers has worked with West Indies team for close to two decades and brings a wealth of experience to the post.

CWI is also in the process of securing the services of a batting coach to join the team for the upcoming series. This announcement will be made in the coming days.

Team Management

Phil Simmons (Head Coach)

Rawl Lewis (Team Manager)

Roddy Estwick (Bowling Coach)

Jon Mooney (Fielding Coach)

Rayon Griffith (Fielding Coach)

Denis Byam (Physiotherapist)

Ronald Rogers (Strength & Conditioning Coach)

A.R. Srikkanth (Team Analyst)

Zephyrinus Nicholas (Massage Therapist)

Philip Spooner (Media Manager)

Full Tour Schedule

West Indies v Afghanistan

November 6: 1st ODI – Ekana International Cricket Stadium

West Indies won by 7 wickets

November 9: 2nd ODI – Ekana International Cricket Stadium

West Indies won by 47 runs

November 11: 3rd ODI – Ekana International Cricket Stadium

West Indies won by 5 wickets

November 14: 1st T20I– Ekana International Cricket Stadium

November 16: 2nd T20I – Ekana International Cricket Stadium

November 17: 3rd T20I – Ekana International Cricket Stadium

November 20-23: four-day warm-up – Ekana International Cricket Stadium

November 27 to December 1: Test Match – Ekana International Cricket Stadium

West Indies v India

December 6: 1st T20I – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

December 8: 2nd T20I – Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

December 11: 3rd T20I – Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad

December 15: 1st ODI – M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

December 18: 2nd ODI – Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam

December 22: 3rd ODI – Barabati Stadium, Cuttack