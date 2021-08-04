Over $577M in contracts signed for additional works at CJIA

Three contracts totalling over $577M were today signed by the Ministry of Public Works for additional works to be done at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) at Timerhi.

A $513.3 contract was signed within CALCO for the construction of a new building attached to CJIA’s terminal building which will house a conference room, offices for the airlines and the other support agencies as well as storage bonds for the duty-free shops and concessionaires.

Another contract was signed with Colin Talbot Contracting Services for repairs to international apron and runway Charlie to the tune of $38 million, and the third contract for the design of a new office building for the airport was awarded to CALTEC for the sum of $25.9 million.

Minister of Public Works Juan Edgehill the said works are in addition to the ongoing CJIA Expansion and Modernisation project which is being conducted by China Harbour Engineering Corporation (CHEC). This project is slated to be completed by December 2021.

Minister Edghill urged contractors to complete their projects on time.

“This has to be a well-coordinated, well-integrated implementation and we have to stay within project time and cost,” he said.

“I frown very seriously, as the Minister, on contracts once signed, contractors coming back with excuses ‘we have to get variations, different sums’ and so on, and anybody who would’ve engaged me since I’m Minister knows that’s not something I take too lightly.”

Chief Executive Officer Ramesh Ghir, also reminded contractors that they would have to working while the airport operates, and as such, he too cautioned that the works must be done within the set timeframes especially during this period.

“We’re actually in the peak season, the airport is very busy so these works will have to be timed in such manner that it doesn’t affect aircraft operation,” he said.