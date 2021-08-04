Motie aiming to make a name for himself representing GAW

Gudakesh Motie will now gear up for the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) in the 2021 edition of the Hero CPL and according to the cricketer, he will be aiming to make a name for himself.

Motie said it is a great opportunity to be playing with the GAW and he looks forward to the experience.

He noted that playing in the USA has given him the opportunity to play T20 tournaments which has helped with his preparation and confidence leading up to CPL.

Motie is looking to maximize on every opportunity he is given to perform at his best and make a name for himself.

He also urged the Amazon Warriors fanbase to be supportive, noting that he is hopeful that the Warriors can take it one step further this year.

In the recently concluded Super50 Cup, 2020/21, Motie bagged a total of 17 wickets from his 7 matches at an economy rate of 4.56.

In the ongoing Caribbean Fest 40 Overs Tournament 2021 Season.

Currently, after six games with the bat he has scored a total of 206 runs at an average of 51.50. With the ball he has bagged 15 wickets with an economy rate of 3.99.