Over $50M in ganja destroyed at farm along Berbice River

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Saturday destroyed a marijuana farm at Kaiwa, Upper Berbice River.

The discovery was made between 05:00h and 13:00h by a party of police, who conducted an ‘Eradication Exercise’ at Kaiwa during which one cannabis farm was found.

The farm was approximately four acres in size and had about 6,000 cannabis plants ranging from 6 inches to 4 feet in height, with a total weight of 6,600 kg – a street value of $1,016,400.In addition, there was also a small nursery that had approximately 20,000 seedlings.

According to the police, a make-shift camp nearby had kitchen utensils and groceries.

The police also found 54.431 kg of dried cannabis, which carries a street value of $48,987, 900.

Photographs were taken, and the farm, along with the nursery and camp, were all destroyed.

The tallest plant was escorted to Mackenzie Police Station, where it was sealed, marked, and lodged.

No arrest was made.

