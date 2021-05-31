Over 500 grams of marijuana found in frozen chickens

A 40-year-old shop owner of Best Village, West Coast Demerara (WCD) has been arrested as police continue to investigate the discovery of 565 grams of marijuana in frozen chickens.

The bust was made on Saturday morning at the 70km Police Checkpoint in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

During a routine stop and search exercise, a lorry driven by a resident of Cornelia Ida, WCD was stopped by police officers. The vehicle was transporting 12 passengers.

A cooler belonging to one of the passengers, the shop owner, was searched and 11 frozen chickens which contained 11 bulky parcels of marijuana were found.

The woman was told of the offence, arrested and cautioned. According to a statement from the police, the woman admitted that the illegal drugs belonged to her. “Officer I buy this weed from a girl to go and sell,” she reportedly confessed.

The suspected cannabis along with the suspect were escorted to the Bartica Police Station where the cannabis was weigh in her presence and amounted to 565 grams.

The cannabis was lodged and the suspect is in custody as the probe continues.