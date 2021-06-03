Over 50 farmlands affected as water levels continue to rise in Kamarang

Over 50 farmlands have already been devastated by floods as water levels continue to rise in Kamarang, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

This is according to Regional Chairman Kenneth Williams who told INews that the village is being constantly monitored by officials.

He revealed that the floods have so far affected over 24 acres of land belonging to 58 farmers whose major crops are grounds provisions and vegetables.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has already distributed some 79 hampers to the villagers while the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) continues to assist with relief efforts.

Other villages in the region are also reeling from the effects of flooding such as Isseneru and Puruni.

In an invited comment, the Regional Chairman said “I am asking that residents understand that Regional Democratic Council has been working tirelessly with CDC to assess the current situation and bring relief to hardest hit residents. These historic high tides coupled with the unrelenting rainfall have affected many hard working families, businesses, farmlands and houses and as Chairman I vow to use every method available to assist our citizens in these difficult times.”