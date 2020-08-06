Over 40,000 rapid test kits, other Covid-19 supplies arrive in Guyana

Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, last evening, handed over a quantity of essential medical supplies to the Ministry of Health.

The items include 5,730 N95 masks, 316,600 surgical masks, 46,250 rapid test COVID-19 kits, 200 overalls and 5,000 gloves.

The hand over was done moments after the supplies arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri on a special cargo flight.

The supplies were donated to the CDC through a collaborative arrangement with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the World Health Organisation (WHO), Jack Ma Foundation and the United Arab Emirates. Guyana is one of 14 Caribbean territories to receive these supplies.

The Director General expressed gratitude for the timely donation and said the CDC has been working over the years to establish a good relationship with local and international partners.

Director of the Materials Management Unit of the Ministry of Public Health, Mr. Cecil Jacques said the items will greatly assist in the protection of local front line health workers.

“We have seen two doctors so far being tested positive and we would love to assure those health professionals that with these COVID supplies, that there are adequate amounts throughout the duration of their care for those who are at risk,” he said.

Just two days ago, President Dr. Irfaan Ali had announced that the country will be benefitting from a donation of medical supplies, which will assist in the fight against the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).