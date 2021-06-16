Over 36,000 households across 300 communities affected by floods – CDC

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) today revealed that a total of 36,083 households across 300 communities have been affected by the countrywide floods that began around May 18.

The revelation was made by CDC’s Senior Response Officer Captain Salim October, during a virtual stakeholder meeting geared at fully activating the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC).

Regions Ten, Seven, Six, Five, and Two are considered the most impacted regions in Guyana.

President Dr Irfaan Ali on June 9 officially declared flooding in the country a disaster. In fact, the CDC had deemed the countrywide flooding a Level Two disaster, making it possible for the country to seek international assistance.

During the period of May 18 – present, a total of 21,284 cleaning hampers and 26,045 food hampers have been distributed across the Regions as a form of emergency relief.

Meanwhile, a total of 216 persons are currently being housed in a total of nine shelters activated in Regions Two, Five, Nine and Ten.

According to the National Weather Watch Center, a tropical wave is anticipated to pass over northern Guyana today into early Thursday.

In fact, the weather forecasts for today state that cloudy skies will continue across Guyana and coastal regions can expect brief showers during the morning hours. However, conditions are expected to deteriorate during the afternoon period.

Other regions can expect scattered showers, intermittent rain and isolated thundershowers during the mid-morning to afternoon period.