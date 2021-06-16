EBD traffic management very difficult, have some patience – Commander urges commuters

Commander of Region Four ‘B’ (East Bank Demerara) Senior Superintendent Mahendra Siwnarine is urging persons to exercise patience when travelling along the East Bank of Demerara corridor, noting that traffic management along this highway is very challenging.

“Traffic management on the East Bank corridor is very difficult,” the Commander said during this week’s “Police & You” programme.

He noted that traffic management is a collaborative effort between Region Four ‘A’ (Georgetown), Region Four ‘B’ (East Bank), and Region Three [Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

“I can tell you that my ranks, they work very hard, they’re on that road from 5am and they do not leave that road until that traffic is cleared. There is only so much they can do, we have implemented a number of strategies to actually assist persons that are traversing. The most I could beg of persons who are inconvenienced is to have patience,” the Commander stated.

He expressed hopes that with the new infrastructural projects being developed by the government, traffic congestion will ease.

“We do know that a secondary road has been completed and some minor works are being done currently and we are hoping that it can assist a bit,” he said, making reference to the Diamond to Eccles bypass road which will connect to the Eccles to Mandela highway which is also under construction.

It is also hoped with a new bridge over the Demerara River, traffic congestion will be greatly reduced.

Meanwhile, the Commander also addressed the issue of the reckless behaviour of road users, especially on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

In recent weeks, there have been several fatal accidents along the highway which claimed the lives of five persons, including an eight-year-old girl.

On May 23, eight-year-old Akese Jerome, her grandmother Anthonia Henry, and her aunt Melina Emmanuel were killed when a speeding motorcar driven by fireman crashed into them as they were sitting at the curbside along the Kairuni Public Road, Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

On June 6, newspaper vendor Mark Anthony Ault of Republic Drive, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD) tragically lost his life as he was driving a minibus along the highway when an allegedly speeding hire car, which was proceeding in the opposition direction – ended up in the path of the bus.

On June 7, Kumar Persaud a 48-year-old man died after the bicycle he was riding collided with a pickup on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway in the vicinity of Loo Creek.

“The highway itself at some point have holes, bumps and persons who not familiar, especially in the night often drive in a manner as if they’re driving on roads, they’re familiar with and they end up in those accidents,” the Commander said.

The Commander urged pedestrians who are using the roads during dark hours to wear illuminating clothing. He also encouraged all road users to exercise caution.

“I would urge road users especially in the night, the high way has turns, bumps… you get some surprises when travel on that highway in the night, it’s for you to be cautious, take your time you’re in no rush to get anywhere. At the end of the day, you’re saving your life, the lives of persons in your vehicle and the lives of the person that would be traversing at that time,” the Commander said.