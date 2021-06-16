$1.2B contracts inked to rebuild Lusignan Prison

The Ministry of Home Affairs today signed contracts to an estimated $1.2B for the reconstruction of the Lusignan Prison.

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn said the project will aid in the successful rehabilitation of offenders, and enhance the prison system so as to ensure offenders are not a risk to public security and safety.

The contract awardees are Mohamed Enterprise, M&P Investment in joint venture Construtora Cobra Eireli, and Nabi Construction Inc.

Signing on behalf of the Ministry was Permanent Secretary, Ms. Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas.