Over 21 Guyanese companies to attend China Import Expo in Nov

Approximately twenty-one companies from Guyana will be attending the inaugural China International Import Expo come November 5-10, at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre in Shanghai.

This was announced by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Guyana Office for Trade and Investment (Go-Invest), Owen Verwey at the agency’s mid-year press conference, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported.

The China Import Expo is the first national-level exhibition to feature imports from around the world. The event is said to be a demonstration of China’s commitment to trade liberalisation, economic globalisation, and the promotion of an open world market

According to the Verwey, towards the end of 2018, the agency will be participating in more international events as a means to promote local investments.

Verwey said despite his belief that the Chinese market is well established; Guyana still has a number of local products to offer. “The big advantage of this event is, it is the first time that China has opened its economy to imports, and it is actually allowing you to come and showcase what you have to send to them in China.”

He added, “while you may think there is nothing you can send to China, I think there is convincing information that is being presented, that there is a whole lot we can export to China.”

The Guyana Office for Investment, this year, has facilitated and executed $12.5 Billion in investment. Within those numbers, it projected an estimate of 434 jobs to be created from those investments within the local economy.

The agency will also be attending the LAC Flavours food and beverage business forum in Chile and FIHAV in Cuba in September and October respectively, DPI said.