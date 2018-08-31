Man who swallowed stolen pendant remanded

A known thief who reportedly attacked a woman outside of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts snatching her gold chain and proceeded to swallow the $80,000 pendant attached to it, was on Friday remanded to prison.

Marcino Benn was remanded by Magistrate Leron Daly whom he appeared before.

It is being alleged that on August 30 2008 at Croal Street, the accused attacked Cydell Blair and stole one gold chain valued $35,000 along with the aforementioned pendant, along with one silver chain valued $15,000.

According to information surrounding the robbery, the Virtual Complainant (VC) had just left the said Court and was heading across the street. However, the woman was immediately pounced upon by Benn who grabbed the chains from her neck.

The victim was able to raise an alarm which allowed ranks operating at the Court to quickly respond, arresting the defendant.

He was denied bail after Police Prosecutor, Sanj Singh revealed that he currently has a pending matter of a similar nature before the Court.

Benn is expected to make his next Court appearance on October 2.