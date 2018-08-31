Troy Resources clerk charged for stealing $1.3M worth of raw gold

A clerk formerly attached to Troy Resources Inc, was on Friday, bailed when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, charged for stealing $1.3M worth of raw gold from the said mining company.

Kevon Defreitas denied that he reportedly stole the gold on August 24 at 14 miles Issano, Mazaruni River.

It is being reported that after the said gold went missing, a Supernumerary Assistant Superintendent attached to said Troy Resources while in the company of others, visited the home of Defreitas when a search was conducted.

Some 114 pennyweights of raw gold were discovered hidden in a multi-coloured haversack and when questioned, the defendant admitted to stealing the gold.

He told the Court “is a lil hussle I mek”. As such he was arrested and taken into Police custody where he was later charged with the offence.

He was however fortunate to be granted his pre-trial liberty in the sum of $200,000 and is expected to reappear at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court on September 14.