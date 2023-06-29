Over $1M can be accessed through GTA’s product development grant

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), which falls under the purview of the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce has launched its new Guyana Tourism Product Development Grant Programme (GTPDGP).

Through the grant, in excess of $1 million can be accessed. The government initiative is aimed at strengthening and expanding local tourism.

With this grant, persons can develop their tourism products and improve the services they offer.

At the recent prize giving ceremony for the ‘Snap n Share’ competition, Minister, Oneidge Walrond disclosed that, “Just out of this [grant], we can get ideas, tour guides and investors can get ideas of an experience. So, we are going to be giving grants for the development of experience.”

The minister noted that before the grant is awarded, products will be graded on how well of an experience persons will have.

GTA is also calling for proposals for new tourism products, as the initiation of the grant also aims to bring about innovation in the sector.

To be eligible for the grant, applicants must be licensed by GTA and registered within the last two years.

Application forms and guidelines can be accessed on GTA’s Facebook page.

The deadline for applications is August 10, 2023.

--- ---