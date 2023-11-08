Over $1B in ganja destroyed at Upper Berbice River

Following a joint service operation earlier today, over $1 billion worth of marijuana was unearthed and destroyed at Upper Berbice River.

The drug eradication exercise was conducted by ranks of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force (Coast Guard).

According to reports, the ranks were acting on information received and went to an area in Upper Berbice River. While there, they discovered 30 lbs of Cannabis seeds, and 10 acres with approximately 58,000 Cannabis Sativa plants ranging from three inches to 10 feet in height at the location.

“The estimated value of the Cannabis Sativa destroyed is $1,247,388,320,” the police say.

The ranks went ahead and destroyed the Cannabis Sativa plants as well as two make-shift camps, and a number of farming tools that were found at the location.

