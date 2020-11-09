Over $1B in contracts awarded to upgrade infrastructure at housing schemes

Approximately 2,300 house lots that were distributed under the previous A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) Government are inaccessible due to poor infrastructure.

This was revealed by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, at a contract signing ceremony done at the Arthur Chung Conference Center, where some 40 contracts to the tune of over $1B were awarded to 22 companies for upgrades to these areas.

“When we provide and make available house lots, we want to make sure the infrastructure is in place. So that you can speak directly about home ownership. We have prior to getting in office, for this year alone, allocations being made of 2,300 house lots,” the Minister explained.

“For which not one of those allotees can access the facility. And therefore, your signing here signals our intention to make those persons feel comfortable,” Croal further added.

It is understood that the contracts include road upgrades in Eccles, Herstelling, Parfait Harmonie, Great Diamond, as well as works on access roads in La Bonne Intention (LBI), Ordinance, Williamsburg, and Experiment. Works will also be done on a number of internal roads including at Mon Repos, Prospect and Providence.