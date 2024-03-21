Over 12,000 residents from New Hope to Soesdyke EBD to benefit from $356M water treatment plant

Works on the Caledonia Water Treatment Plant are ahead of schedule, with a completion date set for July of this year. Once completed, over 12,000 residents between New Hope to Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

On Wednesday, Minister Susan Rodrigues visited the facility where she inspected to work done to date and lauded the effort of the contractor.

The Caledonia Water Treatment plant is one of the three new ones being constructed in Region 4 under the Water Treatment Infrastructure Programme (CWTIP) to increase the treated water coverage to 90% by 2025.

This facility is being constructed by Sigma Engineers Ltd for $635 million and is on schedule to be completed in July 2024.

12,000 Residents of New Hope, Friendship, Garden of Eden, Supply, Relief, Support, Land of Canaan, Coverden, Pearl, Caledonia and Soesdyke will benefit from this water treatment plant. The original well drilled in 1971 will supply the plant along with a new well currently being drilled by Q&A Civil Works for 89 million dollars.

Contracts for two of the three lots valued at $520 million were also awarded for the construction of 14.5 Km of new transmission mains from the Caledonia Water treatment plant to customers from New Hope to Soesdyke villages.

--- ---