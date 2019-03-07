Opposition to write CARICOM, OAS on political crisis

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has announced plans to write the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Organisation of American States (OAS), among other international organisations, to inform them about the political crisis in Guyana.

“CARICOM would be faced with an illegal Government, a Member of State that is illegal and I hope that they will treat it as an urgent matter,” Jagdeo said at his weekly press briefing on Thursday.

Jagdeo also plans to write the OAS, the Commonwealth and other organisations.

The former head of state explained that the letter will basically inform these organisations about situation in the country.

“It’s premature to talk about mediation but CARICOM has to see it fit the same way like when we had the crisis in 1997, a crisis that they caused by street protest and by refusal to accept the results of an election although the margin was nearly 30,000 votes,” Jagdeo reminded.

The decision to alert these organisations comes one day after a meeting between President David Granger and Jagdeo ended in stalemate without an election date being set.

The Opposition has already engaged the diplomatic corps, having met with representatives from the US, UK, Canada, and the European Union.

“I have not asked for independent statements, I am saying that we will have to deal with a constitutional crisis in Guyana…I have not asked for any role so far”.

Jagdeo has maintained his position that the Opposition will not extend the life of the Government, while demanding that elections be held on or before April 30th.

The decision comes at a time when Government has a few more days left become it becomes illegal due to the successful passage of the no-confidence motion.

President Granger on the other hand claims that he cannot set a date for elections unless GECOM is ready.

He has since invited GECOM Chairman Justice James Patterson and the Commissioners for a meeting tomorrow.