Essequibo man sentenced to 44 years for raping 10-year-old

Errol DeSouza, who was charged almost five years ago on two counts of raping a young girl, was on Thursday sentenced to prison after being unanimously found guilty of the offence for which he was indicted.

DeSouza was sentenced to 44 years in prison following his conviction in the High Court on Thursday by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow.

According to the facts on the matter, the first act occurred between January 1 and 31, 2013, when the child was 10 while the second act was listed as May 3, 2014, when the victim was 11.

DeSouza’s lawyer Ravindra Mohabir had requested a probation report prior to Thursday’s sentencing.

According to a probation officer’s report which was read in favor of the accused noted that he denied committing the act while informing the court that he fathered more than 10 children.

Defense Attorney Ravindra Mohabir pleaded for his client to be afforded a lenient sentence since, he noted that De Souza is the sole breadwinner for his family.

In handing down her sentence Justice Barlow noted that the victim’s trust was betrayed by DeSouza who took advantage of the situation.

As such he was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for the first count and 24 years for the later of the charges. These sentences is expected to run concurrently.

The accused was also ordered to undertake counselling.

Attorneys Lisa Cave, Seeta Bishundial and Lisa Martin prosecuted the case. The matter was said to have occurred at a location in the Essequibo county.