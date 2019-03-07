Police Officers paint pedestrian crossings in Berbice

A team of police officers led by Superintendent Singh painted pedestrian crossings which were in close proximity of the recently commissioned Port Mourant Secondary School, Berbice.

This exercise, the Guyana Police Force said in a statement, shows that it remains dedicated to supporting communities through its many community relations programs.

The Force is encouraging more persons to inform them of pedestrian crossings and traffic signs which are in need of repair.

“If you know of any such pedestrian crossings or other traffic signs which are in need of repairs or any such signs that may need to be replaced, please contact the Whim Police Station Traffic department on 3372222 or 3372519,” the GPF said.