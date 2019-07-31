Opposition Commissioners talk early elections with new GECOM Chair

Opposition-nominated Commissioners this morning met with newly-appointed Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice Claudette Singh.

Opposition Commissioner Sase Gunraj told reporters that among the issues discussed are the conduct of early elections in keeping with the CCJ ruling.

Gunraj said the opposition team – also comprising of Bibi Shaddick and Robseon Benn – also raised their concerns regarding house-to-house registration.

According to the Opposition Commissioner, the meeting was “cordial” and he is satisfied that the Opposition delegation had an opportunity to express their concerns to the new Chairperson.

Justice Singh is expected to meet with the government-nominated commissioners later today.

Justice Singh, who was appointed to the position on Monday by President David Granger, had an orientation session on Tuesday where the various managers at GECOM explained their roles.

Justice Singh had stated that all decisions she will be making will be in accordance with the Guyana Constitution and the country’s laws.