$2.5M solar system project slated for Akawini

A solar power farm will be developed at Akawini Village, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has announced.

Minister David Patterson disclosed during a recent outreach to the community that the project will cost about $2.5M.

It will feature a 16W photovoltaic system.

“My ministry will be installing some solar systems with the National Procurement Tender Board. It should be awarded shortly, and they will immediately start to do that [project],” said Minister Patterson.

Minister Patterson said his office will examine the most suitable method to install the solar project, noting that the scattered layout of homes in the community may pose a challenge.

Akawini, which comprises of approximately 1000 residents, represents three indigenous groups – the Caribs, Warraus and Arawaks.

The village’s main economic activity is lumbering.