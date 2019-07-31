GPHC out of malaria medication

Guyana’s premier health institution, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has run out of medication to treat malaria, a life-threatening disease common in this part of the world.

The Ministry of Public Health’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Terrence Esseboom confirmed that the medical facility is out of the drugs.

Dr. William Adu-Krow of PAHO/WHO has stated that Guyana records thousands of malaria cases every year.

A male patient is currently suffering at the GPHC, owing to the lack of drugs to treat his malaria.

The patient said he is being treated with injections to control his fever, which has persisted for the past four days.

He does not know when he will be able to leave the hospital.

The PRO explained that malaria drugs should be available at other public health facilities.

“What I learnt is that they don’t have that medication in the main pharmacy but I can’t confirm whether there is any at the clinic. The clinic might have the medication,” the PRO said.

He added, “…right next door to the place [hospital] is the Vector Control Services and the doctor said they have, so all they have to do is ask if they want in the case they run out.”