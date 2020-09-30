Opposition cannot refer to Govt as “illegal” and then expect dialogue – President

President Dr Irfaan Ali has asserted that the main parliamentary opposition – the APNU/AFC Coalition – cannot refer to the PPP/C government as “illegal”, and then expect to engage in dialogue with him administration.

He made the remarks during an interview with reporters, Nazima Raghubir and Denis Chabrol.

“You can’t speak to someone you don’t recognise, you can’t have a serious discussion with me if you don’t recognise me,” Ali expressed.

President Ali expressed that the Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon needs to make up his mind, and do so publicly, as it relates to his position on dialogue with the PPP/C Administration.

“And I hope he gets it right very soon, because if you come to me, you can’t come to me and tell me you don’t recognise me, and if you are coming to me it means you recognise me,” President Ali argued.

The Head of State posited that Harmon first needs to correct what he has created – “the misleading narrative to the people of this country.”

President Ali firmly asserted that the PPP/C is a legitimately-elected Government, adding that he is open to working with every Guyanese to take the country forward.

Even though a CARICOM-supervised national recount has confirmed that the PPP/C has emerged as legitimate winner of the March 2 General and Regional Elections, Harmon and other top APNU/AFC Leaders have continuously referred to the Government as “illegal”.

The Coalition has also moved to file two elections petitions in the High Court challenging the results of the elections although international and local observer groups have certified that polling day activities were conducted in a credible, transparent and smooth manner.

Last week, the Opposition Leader indicated that he was ready to engage with the Government on issues of national interest since, according to him, this is what citizens expect of their leaders.

“The people of Guyana require this consultation, and we as their representatives in the National Assembly are ready, willing and able to do so,” Harmon had stated.