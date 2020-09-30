Nandlall urges Region Four RDC to serve in the interest of all Guyanese

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall has called on newly sworn-in Councillors of the Region Four Regional Democratic (RDC) to make the most of the opportunity given to them to serve the people.

Nandlall was at the time delivering remarks at the swearing-in ceremony, which was held at the Bladen Hall Multilateral School on Monday.

The AG told the councillors that the RDC is an important part of the country’s democratic equation and that the government stands ready to lend support where necessary.

“I want to assure you that our Government is committed to moving our country forward in governing Guyana for the benefit of all its people and you are an important partner in that process. At the level of Central Government, you will have all the support possible so that you can discharge your agenda faithfully, an agenda that is directed to the development of Guyana,” AG Nandlall said.

Nandlall said the Councillors must put their political differences aside and co-operate for the benefit of the people to effectively deliver to the people of the region.

The Attorney General advised the Councillors to learn about their roles so they could serve their constituency well.

He also reminded them that having taken the oath it is now their responsibility to deliver to the best of their abilities. He said the Government hopes that those charged with delivering the mandate would keep that in mind.

During the internal elections, APNU/AFC’s Messrs. Daniel Seeram and Samuel Sandy were elected Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the RDC, respectively. The Region Four RDC comprises 35 Councillors. The APNU/AFC holds 20 seats, the PPP/C 14, and Change Guyana, one. Change Guyana did not attend the swearing-in ceremony. (Excerpts taken from DPI)