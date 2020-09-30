TSU rank robbed of motorcycle by armed bandits

A 26-year-old police constable stationed at the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) was on Tuesday evening robbed of his motorcycle by two men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

Prince Bagot, 26, was at his father’s residence at David Rose Street, Bagotville, West Bank Demerara (WBD) when the incident occurred at around 19:00hrs.

According to reports, the cop was on his bike in front of his father’s house when the two perpetrators approached from behind and held him at gunpoint.

The bandits told the police constable “not to move and to keep quiet”.

They then relieved him of the motorcycle valued some $435,000 and made their good escape on the bike.

The motorcycle, bearing registration number CK 2202, is red, white and black in colour.

Investigations are ongoing.