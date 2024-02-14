Onderneeming water treatment plant on track for August 2024 completion

Scheduled for completion in August 2024, the $1.1 billion Onderneeming Treatment Plant in Region Two was recently inspected by Minister Susan Rodrigues, GWI’s Hinterland Services Director, Mr. Ramchand Jailal, and Consultant, Mr. Richard Persaud with the contactor.

The plant will remove iron content, providing cleaner water for hundreds of residents.

“From Supenaam to Taymouth Manor all the villages in between those two areas will be receiving treated water,” the Minister said. She also noted that she was pleased with the progress of the plant thus far.

The Onderneeming Treatment Plant is one of seven for which contracts were signed in 2022. The contracts, totaling $8.5 billion were signed under GWI’s Coastal Water Treatment Infrastructure Programme to provide 90% treated water access to the coast by 2025.

The Minister also visited a site at Maria’s Delight, which is earmarked for the development of a new water treatment plant to serve Charity to Queenstown.

