Olympic Association collaborates with Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba advance sport

The Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association and Guyana’s Ambassador to Cuba Halim Majeed recently met at the Olympic House, to collaborate on a number of sports related matters.

President of the Guyana Olympic Association, Mr. Godfrey Munroe, led his team comprising Vice-Presidents of the G.O.A., Mr. Steve Ninvalle and Ms. Cristy Campbell, Treasurer Mr. Garfield Wiltshire, Secretary-General Ms. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon and Assistant Secretary Ms. Emelia Ramdhani.

The meeting was geared with the central objective of exploring possible avenues/opportunities for collaborative and development of synergistic partnerships/agreement involving the Guyana Olympic Association and by extension its affiliate members, in the area of sports and academia. In this regard the following areas were discussed in-depth:

Coaches Training exchanges programs in Guyana and Cuba in selected sport disciplines.

· Provision of coaches to work with national teams on stints in addition to Coaches visit Cuba on stints to work in their systems in view of understanding elite training and competition methodologies plans structure and regimens.

· Work with national association/federation coaches in developing applied methods for improving measuring evaluating physical attributes of athletes in the areas of speed coordination resistance strength power at the academy to elite level, following a long-term athlete development model

Athletes exchange training programs in Guyana and Cuba in selected sport disciplines

· National athletes/ teams visit Cuba on key intervals synchronizing competition or training cycle to engage in training and competition programs with Cuban athletes or national athletes or teams from Cuba in selected sports disciplines visit Guyana to engage in training and competition and developmental programmes

Technology and Sport Science Training Methods

· Collaboration in Provision of software framework, methods systems already developed, in the areas of Video Analysis Tactical Analysis Behavioral Analysis

· video analysis used for gait analysis to analyze team and individual performances. measure and correct technique and biomechanics, injury prevention rehabilitation track long-term progress

· Software which captures athlete mapping team mapping kinetics, sports medicine

· Medicinal and nutritional screening methods

Assistance with Development of Physiotherapist Framework

· Collaboration on developing organizational structure and policy aimed at improving the quality of Sports Physiotherapy

· Collaborating on developing Competency framework and standards; clinical guidelines, protocols and code of ethics guidelines and rules of conduct specific to Sports

· Developing best practices and high standards of Sports Physiotherapy in the areas Prevention Assessment Treatment and Management and performance

· Sharing and developing best practices aimed at improving and harmonizing of the management of Patient/Client, Injury Prevention, Acute Intervention, Rehabilitation, Performance Enhancement …

· Training continuous development

Mr. Halim Majeed also gave an overview of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER) Cuba with a view of the Guyana Olympic Association’s Executives exploring future collaborations with the entity.

