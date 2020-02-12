Oil tanker Cap Philippe to arrive in Guyana’s waters tomorrow to lift first crude

Director, Department of Energy, Dr. Mark Bynoe has announced that the Greece-registered crude oil tanker, Cap Philippe, which will lift the Cooperative Republic of Guyana’s (hereinafter Guyana) first one million barrel crude entitlement, will arrive in Guyana’s waters tomorrow, Thursday, February 13, 2020. Guyana is expected to have at least five cargoes in 2020.

The vessel will be moored to Guyana’s Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, the Liza Destiny, on Sunday, February 16, 2020 and the crude transfer will take place on Monday, February 17 and Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

Guyana’s first three cargoes have been sold to Royal Dutch Shell Plc. The Department of Energy (DE) has also indicated that it will be launching a Request for Proposal (RFP) shortly to recruit a marketing firm on a term basis to assist the Department in selling Guyana’s crude entitlement.