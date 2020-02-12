US$75M AC Marriott Hotel for Ogle

Trinuyana Investments Incorporated of Guyana recently signed an Agreement with the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) to develop a world class, iconic, select service, internationally branded Hotel – AC Marriott Hotel.

The announcement was made today by NICIL via a press statement. NICIL said the project will cost US$75M.

The project is already underway with the commencement of Geotechnical works and the hotel will be completed in thirty (30) months.

“The construction of the hotel will bring additional rooms to add to the national hotel stock, which will (help) stimulate the local economy through additional employment opportunities and business development,” NICIL said.

These are expected to further augment the Government’s efforts to develop the tourism sector and expand the economy.

NICIL said Trinuyana Investments Incorporated will target business travelers to Guyana, especially those linked to Guyana’s nascent ‘Oil and Gas’ sector and the creation of Exxon Mobil (Guyana) Headquarters, which will be situated in proximity to the Eugene F. Correia International Airport.

NICIL further said Trinuyana Investments Incorporated principals are confident that the proposed development will boost the existing architectural and landscape ambiance of the Ogle area while providing a sustainable design approach, ensuring that the space remains a unique, iconic, Caribbean-Wide destination.

The sod-turning ceremony will be held tomorrow.