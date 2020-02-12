MoPH files report with Police over false coronavirus report on social media 

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) wishes to advise the public that contrary to a malicious and false report on social media there has been no case of the coronavirus at the GPHC. No person has been treated at the facility for the virus nor has anyone been transferred from GPHC with coronavirus.

Moreover, no patient has been diagnosed with the virus throughout the country.

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) concurs with this statement and as promised, the Ministry will give a full report on Guyana’s preparedness and other matters on Friday, February 14, 2020. The Ministry also wishes to state that it has lodged a complaint, with the Commissioner of Police, on this matter.