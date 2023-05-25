Occupants escape unharmed after boat erupts in flames on Pomeroon River

A boat this morning burst into flames while traversing along the Pomeroon River, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) but all the occupants have escaped unharmed.

The boat was captained by a man identified only as “Scarface”; he too escaped without injuries.

This publication understands that at the time of the incident, the vessel was heading to Martindale, Lower Pomeroon.

Another boat captain who plies the route explained that he heard Scarface was trying to connect a wire to a battery onboard which caused a spark that ignited the entire vessel.

As the fire began to spread, all occupants reportedly jumped overboard but were quickly rescued by another boat.

Up to the time of publication, the matter was not reported to the police.

