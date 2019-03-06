Obed McCoy added to Windies squad for Sandals T20s against England

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel has called up Obed McCoy for the second and third matches in the Sandals Twenty20 International Series against England.

According to CWI, the left-arm fast bowler will join the squad in St Kitts where the matches will be played on Friday and Sunday at the Warner Park. First ball daily is 4pm (3pm Jamaica Time/8pm GMT).

The 22-year-old made his international debut late last year and played two One-Day Internationals on the tour of India. He has so far taken four wickets (average 27).

FULL SQUAD (with jersey numbers)

Jason Holder (Captain) – 8

Fabian Allen 97

Devendra Bishoo – 70

Carlos Brathwaite – 26

Darren Bravo – 46

John Campbell – 32

Sheldon Cottrell – 19

Chris Gayle – 45

Shimron Hetmyer – 2

Shai Hope – 4

Obed McCoy – 61

Ashley Nurse – 5

Nicholas Pooran – 29

Oshane Thomas – 42

MATCH SCHEDULE

1st Sandals T20 International

Daren Sammy Cricket Ground – Tuesday, March 5

England won by 4 wickets

2nd Sandals T20 International

Warner Park – Friday, March 8

3rd Sandals T20 International

Warner Park – Sunday, March 10